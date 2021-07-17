UrduPoint.com
Germany's Merkel To Go To Flood-Stricken Rhineland-Palatinate On Sunday - Reports

Sat 17th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Germany's Merkel to Go to Flood-Stricken Rhineland-Palatinate on Sunday - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to the western region of Rhineland-Palatinate on Sunday to look at the scenes of devastation caused by catastrophic flooding, media said.

She will visit the village of Schuld near the River Rhine together with state governor Malu Dreyer, according to information obtained by German Bild daily.

The village was left in ruins by a flashflood the likes of which was last seen in 1910. Photos from the area show narrow streets piled with timber and traditional wooden houses broken into pieces.

Merkel is also expected to go to the neighboring state of North Rhine-Westphalia in the coming days.

North Rhine-Westphalia governor Armin Laschet is accompanying German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to the hard-hit town of Erftstadt near Cologne to assess the damage, according to the Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper.

At least 135 people have reportedly died and more than 1,600 are missing since Tuesday, following heavy rains that flooded homes and swept cars and bridges away across western Germany.

