German Chancellor Angela Merkel will fly to New York over the weekend to speak at the United Nations as it prepares to open the annual general assembly, the deputy spokeswoman for the German government, Ulrike Demmer, said Friday

"At the invitation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to New York from September 22-24," Demmer said in a press release.

The chancellor will address the UN Climate Change Summit on Monday, where she will push for the implementation of the Paris climate deal and take part in the opening of the UN General Assembly the following day.

Merkel is also scheduled to speak on the Global Action Plan for Healthy Lives and Well-being for All at a separate event on Tuesday and make an appearance at the UN Sustainable Development Summit in the afternoon. Additionally, she will hold a series of bilaterals with Guterres as well as other heads of state and government.