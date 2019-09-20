UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Merkel To Go To New York For UN Summits On September 22-24

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 09:58 PM

Germany's Merkel to Go to New York for UN Summits on September 22-24

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will fly to New York over the weekend to speak at the United Nations as it prepares to open the annual general assembly, the deputy spokeswoman for the German government, Ulrike Demmer, said Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will fly to New York over the weekend to speak at the United Nations as it prepares to open the annual general assembly, the deputy spokeswoman for the German government, Ulrike Demmer, said Friday.

"At the invitation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to New York from September 22-24," Demmer said in a press release.

The chancellor will address the UN Climate Change Summit on Monday, where she will push for the implementation of the Paris climate deal and take part in the opening of the UN General Assembly the following day.

Merkel is also scheduled to speak on the Global Action Plan for Healthy Lives and Well-being for All at a separate event on Tuesday and make an appearance at the UN Sustainable Development Summit in the afternoon. Additionally, she will hold a series of bilaterals with Guterres as well as other heads of state and government.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations German Paris New York Angela Merkel September Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport closure for 15 minutes ..

4 minutes ago

Zayed Water donates 100% of its profits to ERC

4 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

34 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

49 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

49 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.