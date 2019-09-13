UrduPoint.com
Germany's Merkel To Host Albanian Prime Minister Rama In Berlin On Friday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 10:10 AM

Germany's Merkel to Host Albanian Prime Minister Rama in Berlin on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in the Federal Chancellery on Friday.

The parties will discuss regional issues, as well as bilateral relations and cooperation.

Rama will travel to Berlin after his visit to Prague on Thursday, where he attended the Visegrad Summit along with the presidents of Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Your Thoughts and Comments

