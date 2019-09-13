(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in the Federal Chancellery on Friday.

The parties will discuss regional issues, as well as bilateral relations and cooperation.

Rama will travel to Berlin after his visit to Prague on Thursday, where he attended the Visegrad Summit along with the presidents of Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.