BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will take part in the Group of Seven leader's meeting by video on Thursday to discuss national responses to the coronavirus outbreak, her spokesman said.

"The United States, which holds this year's chairmanship of the G7, has called a video meeting of heads of state and government for tomorrow.

The chancellor will be present," Steffen Seibert told reporters.

He added that the world leaders would coordinate national efforts to limit the spread of the virus, which has infected almost 2 million worldwide.

The seven leaders held their first-ever teleconference on the outbreak in March. The United States was to host its annual in-person summit at Camp David in June, but it too will reportedly be a digital event.