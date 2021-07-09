(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will go to Washington on July 14 to meet with US President Joe Biden, her spokesperson said on Friday.

"Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Washington D.

C. from July 14-16, 2021 at the invitation of American President Joe Biden," Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

Details of the program are still being worked out. They will be published as soon as possible, the spokesperson added.