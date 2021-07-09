UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Merkel To Meet Biden In Washington Next Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Germany's Merkel to Meet Biden in Washington Next Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will go to Washington on July 14 to meet with US President Joe Biden, her spokesperson said on Friday.

"Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Washington D.

C. from July 14-16, 2021 at the invitation of American President Joe Biden," Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

Details of the program are still being worked out. They will be published as soon as possible, the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Washington German Angela Merkel July From

Recent Stories

Turkmen-Moroccan political consultations on the le ..

2 minutes ago

Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentia ..

2 minutes ago

The development of cooperation of Turkmenistan and ..

2 minutes ago

A day wearing the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i earphones

11 minutes ago

All stranded Pakistanis in Europe, ME to be brough ..

30 minutes ago

Effective communication can help promote democracy ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.