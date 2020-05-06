UrduPoint.com
Germany's Merkel To Meet Ukrainian Prime Minister By Video On May 12 - Spokeswoman

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:00 PM

The first official meeting of Ukraine's new Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been moved to a virtual setting and set for the next week, Merkel's deputy spokeswoman said Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The first official meeting of Ukraine's new Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been moved to a virtual setting and set for the next week, Merkel's deputy spokeswoman said Wednesday.

"On Tuesday, May 12, the Federal chancellor will hold a video conference with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

This is the Ukrainian prime minister's so-called first visit that was postponed due to the pandemic," Ulrike Demmer said at a press briefing.

Shmygal became Ukraine's third prime minister in just over six months after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reshuffled the cabinet in early March. The 44-year-old ex-businessman was to meet Merkel on April 20 to discuss the conflict in eastern Ukraine, reforms and the fight against coronavirus.

