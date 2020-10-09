UrduPoint.com
Germany's Merkel To Meet With Slovak Prime Minister Matovic

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:10 AM

Germany's Merkel to Meet With Slovak Prime Minister Matovic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel is scheduled to meet for talks with Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic in Berlin on Friday.

The officials are going to discuss the German-Slovak relations and the bilateral economic cooperation, in particular, as well as issues pertaining to the broader European agenda.

The meeting is also expected to be focused on the discussion of the coronavirus pandemic.

