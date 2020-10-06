(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to meet with Belarusian opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Berlin on Tuesday, October 6.

According to German Deputy Government Spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer, the meeting will be about the situation in Belarus in the wake of the August 9 presidential election.

In an interview with the Spiegel magazine, Tikhanovskaya said that she was planning to discuss Berlin's role in resolving the political crisis in the country.

Belarus has been undergoing political turmoil ever since the presidential election, as a result of which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko was elected for the sixth term in a row. The country's opposition did not accept the results, Tikhanovskaya was the true winner. As a result, protests have been taking place across the country daily.