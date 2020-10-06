UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Merkel To Meet With Tikhanovskaya In Berlin On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 10:10 AM

Germany's Merkel to Meet With Tikhanovskaya in Berlin on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to meet with Belarusian opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Berlin on Tuesday, October 6.

According to German Deputy Government Spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer, the meeting will be about the situation in Belarus in the wake of the August 9 presidential election.

In an interview with the Spiegel magazine, Tikhanovskaya said that she was planning to discuss Berlin's role in resolving the political crisis in the country.

Belarus has been undergoing political turmoil ever since the presidential election, as a result of which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko was elected for the sixth term in a row. The country's opposition did not accept the results, Tikhanovskaya was the true winner. As a result, protests have been taking place across the country daily.

Related Topics

Election German Berlin Belarus Angela Merkel August October Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

Purchasing Managers&#039; Index in UAE up to 11-mo ..

9 hours ago

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Condemn 'Unprecedented' ..

10 hours ago

Syrian Militants Intimidate Refugees Who Refuse to ..

10 hours ago

NATO chief tells Turkey to help calm Karabakh conf ..

11 hours ago

Canada Suspends Export Permits to Turkey Amid Nago ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.