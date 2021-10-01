(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel will pay a working visit to Israel from October 9-11, where she will meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, as well as other Israeli government officials, German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said Friday.

The visit was supposed to take place from August 28-30, but had to be canceled due to the situation in Afghanistan.

"The general agenda has not changed. On Sunday, October 10, Merkel will meet with Prime Minister Bennett in Jerusalem, then she will meet with the entire government. A joint press conference is scheduled at 11:30 local time (08:30 GMT)," Seibert said.

On the first day of the trip, Merkel will meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and visit the Yad Vashem memorial to the victims of the Holocaust with Bennett.

The German chancellor is expected to receive an honorary doctorate degree from the Technion Israel Institute of Technology. In the evening, Merkel will meet with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and will later have dinner with Bennett and representatives of the business community.

The next day, Merkel will participate in a roundtable with representatives of the Institute for National Security Studies.

In the coming week, Merkel is scheduled to take part in an informal meeting of the heads of state and government of EU member states in Brdo, Slovenia from October 5-6.

On October 7, Merkel will travel to Italy, where she will be received by Pope Francis at the Vatican. A working dinner with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is scheduled for the evening of the same day.