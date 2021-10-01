UrduPoint.com

Germany's Merkel To Visit Israel, Hold Top-Level Meetings From October 9-11 - Cabinet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 07:23 PM

Germany's Merkel to Visit Israel, Hold Top-Level Meetings From October 9-11 - Cabinet

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel will pay a working visit to Israel from October 9-11, where she will meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, as well as other Israeli government officials, German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel will pay a working visit to Israel from October 9-11, where she will meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, as well as other Israeli government officials, German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said Friday.

The visit was supposed to take place from August 28-30, but had to be canceled due to the situation in Afghanistan.

"The general agenda has not changed. On Sunday, October 10, Merkel will meet with Prime Minister Bennett in Jerusalem, then she will meet with the entire government. A joint press conference is scheduled at 11:30 local time (08:30 GMT)," Seibert said.

On the first day of the trip, Merkel will meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and visit the Yad Vashem memorial to the victims of the Holocaust with Bennett.

The German chancellor is expected to receive an honorary doctorate degree from the Technion Israel Institute of Technology. In the evening, Merkel will meet with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and will later have dinner with Bennett and representatives of the business community.

The next day, Merkel will participate in a roundtable with representatives of the Institute for National Security Studies.

In the coming week, Merkel is scheduled to take part in an informal meeting of the heads of state and government of EU member states in Brdo, Slovenia from October 5-6.

On October 7, Merkel will travel to Italy, where she will be received by Pope Francis at the Vatican. A working dinner with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is scheduled for the evening of the same day.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Prime Minister Technology Business Israel German Visit Jerusalem Same Italy Slovenia Angela Merkel August October Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Guinea coup leader sworn in as transitional presid ..

Guinea coup leader sworn in as transitional president

3 minutes ago
 Int'l Day of Older Persons observed

Int'l Day of Older Persons observed

3 minutes ago
 Advisor to CM Sindh visits different coastal areas ..

Advisor to CM Sindh visits different coastal areas of Sujawal District

3 minutes ago
 Residential Building Catches Fire in Eastern Afgha ..

Residential Building Catches Fire in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

3 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan, Shahzad Roy to run awareness campaign ..

Mahira Khan, Shahzad Roy to run awareness campaign for vaccination with US embas ..

29 minutes ago
 Ministry of Defence delegation participates in Adr ..

Ministry of Defence delegation participates in Adriatic Sea Defence and Aerospac ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.