(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will come to Poland next weekend for a farewell visit, her deputy spokeswoman, Ulrike Demmer, said on Friday.

She will meet with President Andrzej Duda and lay a wreath at a monument in Warsaw honoring fallen WWII soldiers before having a working dinner with the Polish prime minister.

"The Federal chancellor will go to Poland on September 11... She will talk with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki over dinner. The discussion will focus on Europe and international affairs, including our tight bilateral ties," Demmer told reporters.

Merkel and Morawiecki will hold a joint press conference after the meeting.