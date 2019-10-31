UrduPoint.com
Germany's Merkel Travels To India For Talks With Modi On Thursday

Thu 31st October 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will fly to India on Thursday for a three-day visit and talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that will range from bilateral ties to renewables and smart cities.

The two leaders will chair the fifth German-Indian government consultations in New Delhi on Friday. Merkel will be accompanied by 12 ministers and state secretaries.

Merkel said in her Podcast that Germany could learn from India ” whose cities have been at the forefront of urban development ” but also explore ways of selling technology to it.

Germany is India's third biggest trade partner in the EU.

Their closer cooperation in such spheres as smart cities, digitalization, rural development and new forms of mobility could be a win-win for all, the chancellor added.

With its 1.3 billion people, India is the world's largest democracy, Merkel pointed out. As the head of the EU economic powerhouse, she wants to take on issues with Modi that will shape their future engagement in trade, energy, climate and security.

