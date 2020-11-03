UrduPoint.com
Germany's Merkel Voices Solidarity With Austria After Vienna Attack

Tue 03rd November 2020

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday expressed solidarity with Austria following a series of attacks in Vienna, describing Islamist terrorism as a common enemy.

Multiple shooting attacks were perpetrated late on Monday in the Austrian capital, resulting in four people killed and at least 18 injured, according to local media. One of the targets is reported to have been a local synagogue. One of the attackers was gunned down by the police.

"In these terrible hours, during which Vienna has become a target of a terrorist attack, my thoughts are with the people there as well as the security forces that stand against this threat," Merkel said in a statement posted on Twitter by government spokesman Steffen Seibert.

The chancellor offered her condolences to the victims' relatives and wished full recoveries to the injured.

"We Germans are standing in sympathy and solidarity with our Austrian friends. Islamist terrorism is our common foe. It is our common struggle to fight these murderers and their abettors," Merkel added.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has already described what happened as a terrorist attack. According to law enforcement, there were as many as four perpetrators. The killed gunman is said to have been a supporter of the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia).

