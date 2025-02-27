Germany's Merz Meeting Macron In Paris
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 12:50 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) German election winner Friedrich Merz was set Wednesday to meet President Emmanuel Macron for dinner in Paris, the French presidency said, as they try to coordinate efforts to boost Europe's defences.
Merz's conservative CDU/CSU topped the polls on Sunday with 28.5 percent of the vote, and the Paris visit is his first foreign trip since the election.
He is expected to be briefed on Macron's visit Monday to Washington and his talks with US President Donald Trump, German newspapers Bild and the Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.
Trump has unsettled European allies by making direct overtures to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.
The diplomatic opening to Moscow has raised fears that Trump could cut a deal over the heads of the Ukrainians and weaken European security.
Speaking after his election win Sunday, Merz said he would make strengthening Europe's defences his "absolute priority" in government.
Merz said he had "no illusions" about the Trump administration, adding that "independence from the USA" in defence matters was a strategic necessity.
The conservative's urgent tone marked a contrast with current Chancellor Olaf Scholz -- defeated in Sunday's election -- who has counselled prudence in defence matters.
It could be warmly welcomed by French officials hoping to make common cause with Germany on defence.
During the campaign, Merz pledged to be a "strong voice" in the European Union and to work more closely with Germany's neighbours.
German coalition negotiations have been known to stretch on for months but Merz has said he aims to have a government in place by Easter in mid-April.
