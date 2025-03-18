Germany's Merz Says New Defence Spending Counters Putin's 'war Against Europe'
Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2025 | 04:40 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) German chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz said Tuesday that his proposed huge spending boost for defence was needed because of Russian President Vladimir Putin's "war of aggression against Europe".
"It is a war against Europe and not just a war against the territorial integrity of Ukraine," Merz told parliament ahead of a vote on plans that also include massive new funding for infrastructure.
Merz said Russia's aggression had included cyber-attacks and espionage, arson and contract killings as well as disinformation campaigns that "attempt to divide and marginalise the European Union".
Europe today faces "an aggressive Russia" as well as "an unpredictable United States of America", said Merz, whose conservative CDU/CSU bloc won last month's general elections.
Merz's plans envisage exempting defence spending from the country's strict debt rules when it exceeds one percent of GDP and setting up a 500-billion-euro ($545-billion) fund for infrastructure investments over 12 years.
His bloc is hoping to push the measure through the Bundestag at a time when US President Donald Trump's outreach to Russia and hostility towards Ukraine have shaken Europe and cast doubt over the future strength of transatlantic ties.
"I want to make this clear: I am in favour of us doing everything we can to uphold transatlantic cooperation," said Merz. "I consider it indispensable, but we must now do our homework in Europe.
"We must become stronger. We must ensure our own security. That is our responsibility. Germany has a leading role to play in this, and I believe we should be prepared to assume this leadership responsibility."
Merz said the spending boost planned for the armed forces, expected to add up to hundreds of billions of Euros in the coming years, is "nothing less than the first major step towards a new European defence community".
He said this grouping would include "countries that are not members of the European Union but are very interested in building this common European defence together with us such as... Great Britain and Norway".
Merz said new defence contracts should be awarded to European manufacturers "whenever possible".
"We must rebuild our defence capabilities," he told lawmakers, adding that this should be done with "automated systems, with independent European satellite surveillance, with armed drones, and with many modern defence systems" ordered from firms on the continent.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..
PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism
OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!
First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip
Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..
RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025
‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment
Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..
PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..
Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..
More Stories From World
-
Germany's Merz says new defence spending counters Putin's 'war against Europe'52 seconds ago
-
European satellite group ready to step up for Kyiv's military: CEO56 seconds ago
-
Trump, Putin to speak about Ukraine war1 minute ago
-
Poland, Baltics signal intent to withdraw from landmines treaty1 minute ago
-
S. Korea to promote AI, future mobility solutions at Osaka expo21 minutes ago
-
Eastar Jet to add physical fitness test category in cabin crew recruitment21 minutes ago
-
Japan's Prince Hisahito, 2nd in line to throne, graduates high school31 minutes ago
-
Sumo: Takayasu beats Onosato for lead after yokozuna Hoshoryu exits31 minutes ago
-
Hamas says head of its government in Gaza killed in Israeli strike41 minutes ago
-
UN chief 'shocked' by deadly Israel airstrikes in Gaza41 minutes ago
-
Last surviving Battle of Britain pilot dies aged 10541 minutes ago
-
Early spring crops planted on 44,000ha in Belarus51 minutes ago