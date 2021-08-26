UrduPoint.com

Germany's Military Operation To Evacuate People From Kabul To End Thursday - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Germany's military operation to evacuate people from Afghanistan will end Thursday, Der Spiegel reported, citing sources.

Germany's last evacuation flight from Kabul will take place Thursday, according to the magazine. The reason for the evacuation completion was "deterioration of the security situation at the airport in the capital of Afghanistan," because of which people cannot come to the airport, and it is almost impossible to depart.

The German embassy in Afghanistan on Wednesday warned German citizens wishing to leave the country of the increased threat of terrorist attacks at the Kabul airport.

Earlier, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer did not name the date for the end of the military operation to evacuate people from Afghanistan, citing the difficult situation and security measures.

On August 15, the Taliban (designated a terror group by Russia) seized Kabul, causing the Afghan government to collapse. As a result, many countries have evacuated their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation, and some have pledged to take in a number of Afghan refugees who helped US and Coalition forces during the 20-year war.

