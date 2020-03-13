UrduPoint.com
Germany's Most Populous Region Cancels School Classes Starting Monday Due To COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 09:54 PM

Germany's most populous region of North Rhine-Westphalia has canceled classes in schools over the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), its minister president, Armin Laschet, said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Germany's most populous region of North Rhine-Westphalia has canceled classes in schools over the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), its minister president, Armin Laschet, said on Friday.

"The schools in North Rhine-Westphalia will be closed from Monday to April 19 by postponing the beginning of the Easter school break," Laschet said.

He added that all parents employed in law enforcement, emergency services, medical facilities, elderly care, justice institutions, and schools will have counseling on how to take care of children during the quarantine.

"The worst form of supervision would be involving grandmothers and grandfathers," Laschet said, pointing out that senior citizens are among those at risk during the outbreak.

He also mentioned that university classes will remain canceled until April 19.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization classified the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic.

