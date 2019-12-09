UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's National Railway Company Fail To Achieve Punctuality Goal

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 05:12 PM

Germany's national railway company fail to achieve punctuality goal

Germany's national railway company, Deutsche Bahn (DB), would miss its self-imposed goal of increasing punctuality rates by 1.5 percentage points, the company said on Thursday

BERLIIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Germany's national railway company, Deutsche Bahn (DB), would miss its self-imposed goal of increasing punctuality rates by 1.5 percentage points, the company said on Thursday.

Almost one in four Intercity-Express trains and Intercity trains was delayed, though a few more long-distance trains arrived on time, said the company, forecasting that about 24 percent of these trains will be late in 2019.

"Punctual trains must remain punctual, (and) unpunctual trains must not cause further unpunctuality on other trains," said Ronald Pofalla, chief executive officer of the infrastructure department of the DB.

The strategy to reach the punctuality target for 2019, according to the company, is to maintain particularly busy railway routes during the last months so as to increase punctuality in the nationwide network.

Pofalla added that as for the punctuality goal for 2020, only trains that reach their destinations at least six minutes late will be counted.

Related Topics

Company 2019 2020

Recent Stories

References about BRT, Malam Jabba are ready: NAB C ..

12 minutes ago

WADA Recommendations on Russia Not Covering 2020 W ..

9 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Provide to US Guarantees of Noninv ..

9 minutes ago

Commissioner asks WASA to conduct official water c ..

9 minutes ago

UK economic growth likely to slow to 1 pct in 2020 ..

6 minutes ago

'NAB to achieve successes against corruption in 6 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.