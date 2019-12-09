Germany's national railway company, Deutsche Bahn (DB), would miss its self-imposed goal of increasing punctuality rates by 1.5 percentage points, the company said on Thursday

Germany's national railway company, Deutsche Bahn (DB), would miss its self-imposed goal of increasing punctuality rates by 1.5 percentage points, the company said on Thursday.

Almost one in four Intercity-Express trains and Intercity trains was delayed, though a few more long-distance trains arrived on time, said the company, forecasting that about 24 percent of these trains will be late in 2019.

"Punctual trains must remain punctual, (and) unpunctual trains must not cause further unpunctuality on other trains," said Ronald Pofalla, chief executive officer of the infrastructure department of the DB.

The strategy to reach the punctuality target for 2019, according to the company, is to maintain particularly busy railway routes during the last months so as to increase punctuality in the nationwide network.

Pofalla added that as for the punctuality goal for 2020, only trains that reach their destinations at least six minutes late will be counted.