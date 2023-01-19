BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) New German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius took the oath in the Bundestag, the country's parliament, on Thursday, officially assuming office.

Earlier in the day, Pistorius received a certificate of appointment from President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

"I swear that I will use all of my ability for the good of the German people, increasing benefit and averting harm from it, and I also (swear) to protect the Basic Law and (other) laws," Pistorius said during his oath, as broadcasted by the Defense Ministry.

On Monday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz accepted the resignation of Christine Lambrecht, who decided to step down as defense minister after months of criticism from the media regarding her handling of the crisis in Ukraine, which, she said, hindered her from carrying out her duties.