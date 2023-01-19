UrduPoint.com

Germany's New Defense Minister Takes Oath In Parliament

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Germany's New Defense Minister Takes Oath in Parliament

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) New German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius took the oath in the Bundestag, the country's parliament, on Thursday, officially assuming office.

Earlier in the day, Pistorius received a certificate of appointment from President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

"I swear that I will use all of my ability for the good of the German people, increasing benefit and averting harm from it, and I also (swear) to protect the Basic Law and (other) laws," Pistorius said during his oath, as broadcasted by the Defense Ministry.

On Monday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz accepted the resignation of Christine Lambrecht, who decided to step down as defense minister after months of criticism from the media regarding her handling of the crisis in Ukraine, which, she said, hindered her from carrying out her duties.

Related Topics

Ukraine Parliament German Germany Media All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation i ..

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation into cross border terrorist att ..

15 minutes ago
 NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian ..

NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian Partners

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of ..

OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of the African Conference for th ..

1 hour ago
 TECNO’s Camon 19 Pro blows the competition out o ..

TECNO’s Camon 19 Pro blows the competition out of the water with its features!

1 hour ago
 UAE one of leading countries globally in combattin ..

UAE one of leading countries globally in combatting terrorism

1 hour ago
 BEEAH Recycling to launch UAE’s first EV battery ..

BEEAH Recycling to launch UAE’s first EV battery recycling facility

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.