BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Germany unveiled on Wednesday its new National Security Strategy that designates Russia as "the biggest threat" to peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic region.

"Today's Russia poses the greatest threat to peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic region for the foreseeable future," the document published by the Foreign Ministry read.

Russia's special military operation in Ukraine is a "milestone turning point in the European peace order" that directly threatens the security of Germany and its NATO allies, the strategy said.

"Neither Germany nor NATO seeks hostility or confrontation with Russia. However, in the alliance, we are always ready and able to protect the sovereignty and freedom of us and our allies," the document read.