UrduPoint.com

Germany's New National Security Strategy Calls Russia 'Biggest Threat' To Peace, Security

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Germany's New National Security Strategy Calls Russia 'Biggest Threat' to Peace, Security

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Germany unveiled on Wednesday its new National Security Strategy that designates Russia as "the biggest threat" to peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic region.

"Today's Russia poses the greatest threat to peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic region for the foreseeable future," the document published by the Foreign Ministry read.

Russia's special military operation in Ukraine is a "milestone turning point in the European peace order" that directly threatens the security of Germany and its NATO allies, the strategy said.

"Neither Germany nor NATO seeks hostility or confrontation with Russia. However, in the alliance, we are always ready and able to protect the sovereignty and freedom of us and our allies," the document read.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Germany Alliance

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates various development pro ..

Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates various development projects in Islamabad

9 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kaza ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kazakhstan over victims of forest ..

50 minutes ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation begi ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation begins implementing &#039;Midday B ..

50 minutes ago
 AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..

AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship2023 kicks off Friday

2 hours ago
 Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims t ..

Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims to smooth experience at DXB

2 hours ago
 Affordability Meets High-end Performance: realme N ..

Affordability Meets High-end Performance: realme Narzo 50 Now Available for PKR ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.