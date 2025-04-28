Germany's Next Leader Merz Vows Defence Of Ukraine And Democracy
Germany's incoming conservative leader Friedrich Merz pledged a spirited defence of Ukraine and of democratic values Monday as he named his new cabinet, less than a week before he is set to take power in Europe's top economy
European unity is "under threat" from Russia's war in Ukraine and the rise of the far right at home, said Merz as he appointed a strong supporter of Kyiv, foreign policy expert and ex-soldier Johann Wadephul, as his new foreign minister.
Speaking at a CDU party meeting in Berlin that signed off on the coalition contract with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), Merz said Germany was ready to "once again assume leadership responsibility" in the European Union.
Merz -- who is set to take office on May 6, ending half a year of political paralysis in Berlin -- said the more than three-year-old war in Ukraine "is directed against the entire political order of the European continent".
"There must be no doubt where we stand: namely, without any ifs or buts, on the side of this attacked country and thus on the side of all people in Europe who are committed to democracy and the rule of law, who are committed to freedom and an open society.
Pointing to the return of US President Donald Trump, but without naming him, Merz said that "we have come to realise that we can no longer be sure of the transatlantic relationship in the spirit of freedom and the rules-based order".
Merz's CDU/CSU alliance has sealed a coalition deal with the SPD of outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz after winning a February 23 election in which the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) took second place.
Wadephul is expected to play a key role in a new national security council, together with the current and likely future defence minister, Boris Pistorius of the SPD, to push Berlin's interests in the EU and on the international stage.
A spending "bazooka" worth many hundreds of billions of Euros was passed by the outgoing parliament to build up the armed forces as well as Germany's infrastructure and boost the economy, which has shrunk for the past two years in a row.
