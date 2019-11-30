UrduPoint.com
Germany's Next Social Democrat Co-Leaders Say Won't Immediately Disband Coalition

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 11:54 PM

The newly elected co-leaders of Germany's Social Democratic Party indicated on Saturday that they would not immediately end the coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) The newly elected co-leaders of Germany's Social Democratic Party indicated on Saturday that they would not immediately end the coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.

"We have always said that it is not just about choosing whether to leave immediately or stay in for a long term. We definitely said it was about the content. We said we needed to do more about the climate," Norbert Walter-Borjans told Pheonix television.

His running mate, Saskia Esken, admitted that no one in the party was a fan of the "grand coalition" with Merkel's Christian Democrats, but they needed to respect those members who voted for the pro-coalition tandem.

Eskensaid next week's party congress would provide more clarity about what SPD planned to do next.

Norbert Walter-Borjans's ticket won 53.06 of the vote, defeating the duo of German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Klara Geywitz, who came second with 45.33 percent of the vote.

