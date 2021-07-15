UrduPoint.com
Germany's OPAL Takes Note Of EU Court Ruling Limiting Russia's Access To Gas Link

Thu 15th July 2021 | 09:01 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The German operator of the Baltic Sea pipeline link OPAL said on Thursday that it had taken note of the decision by the European Union's top court to curtail Gazprom's access to the pipeline.

The European Court of Justice upheld on Thursday a 2019 ruling that overturned the European Commission's 2016 decision to open up extra transit capacities to the Russian gas giant after Poland claimed it acted in breach of the EU's principle of energy solidarity.

"The company took note of the ruling dated July 15, 2021 with regret," OPAL said in a statement.

OPAL argued that the court did not make a decision on whether the full use of the gas link, which connects Russia's Nord Stream natural gas pipeline to the European grid, hurt Poland.

"OPAL Gastransport maintains its position that the EU internal market has not or will not suffer any disadvantages from the use of OPAL transit capacities," it said.

The European Commission and Germany's Federal Network Agency should take swift action to bring the OPAL settlement deal to a successful conclusion, the company added.

The 470-kilometer (292-mile) pipeline has a capacity of 36 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year. It runs from Nord Stream's landfall point near the northern German coastal town of Lubmin south to the Czech Republic.

