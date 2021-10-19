UrduPoint.com

Germany's OPCW Mission Rejects Russia's Accusations On Navanly Case

Germany's OPCW Mission Rejects Russia's Accusations on Navanly Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Germany's permanent representation to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has rejected all accusations of Russia in its note related to the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

The United States and 44 other countries have sent to Russia through the OPCW a list of questions about the incident with Navalny.

Moscow sent a counter request addressed to Germany, France, Sweden and the technical secretariat of the organization.

"Germany strongly rejects the completely unfounded allegations made by the Russian Federation. It also strongly rejects the attempts to discredit other States parties as well as to question the impartiality and professionalism of the Technical Secretariat," Germany's mission said in a statement.

