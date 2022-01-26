UrduPoint.com

Germany's Position On Arms Supplies To Ukraine Unchanged - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 07:02 PM

Germany's Position on Arms Supplies to Ukraine Unchanged - Defense Ministry

Germany's position on supply of weapons to Ukraine has not changed, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Germany's position on supply of weapons to Ukraine has not changed, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Nothing has changed in the position of the Federal government regarding the supply of weapons to Ukraine," the ministry's spokesman told reporters.

