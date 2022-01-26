Germany's Position On Arms Supplies To Ukraine Unchanged - Defense Ministry
January 26, 2022 | 07:02 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Germany's position on supply of weapons to Ukraine has not changed, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Nothing has changed in the position of the Federal government regarding the supply of weapons to Ukraine," the ministry's spokesman told reporters.