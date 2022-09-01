UrduPoint.com

Germany's Position On Reparations To Poland Unchanged, Issue 'Closed' - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Germany's Position on Reparations to Poland Unchanged, Issue 'Closed' - Foreign Ministry

Germany's position regarding reparations to Poland for World War II remains unchanged, the issue of them is "closed," a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry told RIA Novosti

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Germany's position regarding reparations to Poland for World War II remains unchanged, the issue of them is "closed," a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry told RIA Novosti.

On Thursday, the head of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, said Poland would demand 6.2 trillion zloty (about $1.

3 trillion) from Germany in reparations for damages caused during World War II.

"The position of the Federal government is unchanged, the issue of reparations is closed. Poland refused further reparations a long time ago, in 1953, and repeatedly confirmed this refusal. This is a necessary basis for today's European order," the spokesman said.

He added that Germany continued to bear political and moral responsibility for World War II.

Related Topics

German Germany Poland Moral World War From Government

Recent Stories

Prime Minister enhances waiver of electricity's fu ..

Prime Minister enhances waiver of electricity's fuel adjustment charges up to 30 ..

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest several drug addicts from Quetta's C ..

Police arrest several drug addicts from Quetta's City Nalah in operation

2 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad for immediate relief activities in f ..

DC Abbottabad for immediate relief activities in flood hit areas

4 minutes ago
 Babar to be a cricket star: Nizakat Khan

Babar to be a cricket star: Nizakat Khan

4 minutes ago
 Ali elected as president during Khaliq Dina Hall L ..

Ali elected as president during Khaliq Dina Hall Library Association Elections

4 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar informs Gordon Brown of d ..

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar informs Gordon Brown of devastating floods in Pakistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.