BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Germany's position regarding reparations to Poland for World War II remains unchanged, the issue of them is "closed," a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry told RIA Novosti.

On Thursday, the head of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, said Poland would demand 6.2 trillion zloty (about $1.

3 trillion) from Germany in reparations for damages caused during World War II.

"The position of the Federal government is unchanged, the issue of reparations is closed. Poland refused further reparations a long time ago, in 1953, and repeatedly confirmed this refusal. This is a necessary basis for today's European order," the spokesman said.

He added that Germany continued to bear political and moral responsibility for World War II.