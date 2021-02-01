(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The governments of some EU countries have proposed in the past to include Nord Stream 2 in the discussion on sanctions against Russia, but Berlin's position remains unchanged, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said on Monday.

"This has been proposed in the past by various European governments, so this is not news. At the same time, you know the position of the German government on this issue, in which ... nothing has changed," Burger said, answering a journalist's question whether Nord Stream 2 was part of the EU debate on sanctions against Russia.

Answering a question about France's position on Nord Stream 2, Burger said that "we certainly know this position" in this regard, Berlin is not aware of whether "anything has changed in this position."

Earlier, the Secretary of State at the French Foreign Ministry, Clement Beaune, said on the air of France Inter that he considered it possible to expand sanctions against Russia in connection with the case of Alexey Navalny. He said that the EU "is considering option" of extending these sanctions to Nord Stream 2, since "we have great doubts about this project in this context."