UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Position Unaffected By Ideas To Add Nord Stream 2 To Russia Sanctions Agenda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Germany's Position Unaffected by Ideas to Add Nord Stream 2 to Russia Sanctions Agenda

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The governments of some EU countries have proposed in the past to include Nord Stream 2 in the discussion on sanctions against Russia, but Berlin's position remains unchanged, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said on Monday.

"This has been proposed in the past by various European governments, so this is not news. At the same time, you know the position of the German government on this issue, in which ... nothing has changed," Burger said, answering a journalist's question whether Nord Stream 2 was part of the EU debate on sanctions against Russia.

Answering a question about France's position on Nord Stream 2, Burger said that "we certainly know this position" in this regard, Berlin is not aware of whether "anything has changed in this position."

Earlier, the Secretary of State at the French Foreign Ministry, Clement Beaune, said on the air of France Inter that he considered it possible to expand sanctions against Russia in connection with the case of Alexey Navalny. He said that the EU "is considering option" of extending these sanctions to Nord Stream 2, since "we have great doubts about this project in this context."

Related Topics

Russia France German Berlin Nord Same Government

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi orders disbursement of AED6.5 mil ..

9 minutes ago

Lifebuoy becomes Official Hygiene partner of Pakis ..

1 hour ago

Govt to establish 30 more accountability courts ac ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Princes ..

2 hours ago

PCB U16 National One-Day Tournament details announ ..

2 hours ago

Hammad Azhar tests positive for COVID-19

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.