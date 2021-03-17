The Public Prosecutor's Office of the German state of Thuringia has launched an initial review of the corruption case involving a former member of the Christian Democratic Union party, Mark Hauptmann, Der Spiegel newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing an official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The Public Prosecutor's Office of the German state of Thuringia has launched an initial review of the corruption case involving a former member of the Christian Democratic Union party, Mark Hauptmann, Der Spiegel newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing an official.

Hauptmann, a lawmaker from Thuringia, stepped down on Thursday amid accusations of taking payments from Azerbaijan, Vietnam and Taiwan to run tourism ads in his privately-owned Sudthuringer Kurier newspaper. The politician, on his part, denied having received any money, saying he quit the Bundestag to protect his family.

According to the media outlet, the Public Prosecutor's Office is now considering whether there is an initial suspicion of corruption.

The spokeswoman for the criminal justice body told Der Spiegel that the preliminary investigation included both the alleged lobbying and brokering of the protective masks business.

Hauptmann was the third German lawmaker among Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives to quit over lobbying claims.