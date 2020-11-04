BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) German and Russian lawmakers have agreed during a meeting in Moscow that Berlin's reaction to the situation regarding the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is "inadequate," Waldemar Herdt, a member of the German parliament's committee on foreign affairs from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Lawmakers from Russia and Germany held discussions on Monday regarding the future of the bilateral relations, particularly in light of Navalny's case.

"The reaction of the German side to the alleged poisoning of Navalny was not entirely adequate, and so was the unwillingness to provide samples and evidence [of alleged poisoning] ... The German side does not respond to requests from the Russian side. We will try to achieve closer cooperation so that this case is truly investigated, so that we can further prevent such an inadequate reaction," the AfD lawmaker, who was among the participants of the Monday meeting, said.

The opposition politician fell ill on a flight in August from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow. He was later transported to Germany for treatment, where doctors said that they had found traces of Novichok in his system, although Russian doctors said that no such substances were found while he was being treated in Russia.

Following Navalny's illness, the European Union slapped sanctions on six Russian officials it believes to be involved in the incident. Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in the alleged poisoning of the opposition activist. Moscow also insists that Berlin has yet to reply to requests for Russia's legal assistance regarding Navalny's case.