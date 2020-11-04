UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Reaction To Navalny Case 'Inadequate' - AfD Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Germany's Reaction to Navalny Case 'Inadequate' - AfD Lawmaker

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) German and Russian lawmakers have agreed during a meeting in Moscow that Berlin's reaction to the situation regarding the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is "inadequate," Waldemar Herdt, a member of the German parliament's committee on foreign affairs from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Lawmakers from Russia and Germany held discussions on Monday regarding the future of the bilateral relations, particularly in light of Navalny's case.

"The reaction of the German side to the alleged poisoning of Navalny was not entirely adequate, and so was the unwillingness to provide samples and evidence [of alleged poisoning] ... The German side does not respond to requests from the Russian side. We will try to achieve closer cooperation so that this case is truly investigated, so that we can further prevent such an inadequate reaction," the AfD lawmaker, who was among the participants of the Monday meeting, said.

The opposition politician fell ill on a flight in August from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow. He was later transported to Germany for treatment, where doctors said that they had found traces of Novichok in his system, although Russian doctors said that no such substances were found while he was being treated in Russia.

Following Navalny's illness, the European Union slapped sanctions on six Russian officials it believes to be involved in the incident. Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in the alleged poisoning of the opposition activist. Moscow also insists that Berlin has yet to reply to requests for Russia's legal assistance regarding Navalny's case.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Parliament German European Union Germany Berlin Tomsk Turkish Lira August From Opposition

Recent Stories

Babar Azam is likely to replace Azhar Ali as Test ..

15 minutes ago

Power tariff relief to industrial sector lauded: M ..

22 minutes ago

Maharashtra govt allows reopening of cinema halls, ..

38 minutes ago

Pakistan’s rupee goes up by Rs 0. 16 against USD

1 hour ago

Razak Dawood urges industrialists to benefit of re ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,161 new COVID-19 cases, 1,493 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.