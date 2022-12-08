UrduPoint.com

Germany's Remarks On Ukraine's Attacks On Russia Not Contributing To Settlement - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Germany's Remarks on Ukraine's Attacks on Russia Not Contributing to Settlement - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Germany's statements about Ukraine's attacks on Russian territories do not contribute to the resolution of the conflict, but rather prolong it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, commenting on Ukraine's latest attacks on Russian military airfields, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit called them legal and said that Ukraine "is not obliged to limit" its actions to its own territories.

"Such statements, in fact, prolong this entire difficult period and do not contribute to a solution to this problem," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine Russia German Germany Cabinet

Recent Stories

Killing of Arshad Sharif: SC gives two-week time t ..

Killing of Arshad Sharif: SC gives two-week time to JIT to submit report

19 minutes ago
 Activists call for provincial legislation against ..

Activists call for provincial legislation against child marriage

40 minutes ago
 President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military upon CJ ..

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military upon CJCSC, COAS

47 minutes ago
 e-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 135 Billion Revenue Throug ..

E-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 135 Billion Revenue Through 24 Million Transactions

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia agree to increase bilateral ties ..

Pakistan, Bosnia agree to increase bilateral ties in diverse areas

3 hours ago
 PM says Pakistan ready to play its part for reviva ..

PM says Pakistan ready to play its part for revival of SAARC

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.