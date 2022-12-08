MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Germany's statements about Ukraine's attacks on Russian territories do not contribute to the resolution of the conflict, but rather prolong it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, commenting on Ukraine's latest attacks on Russian military airfields, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit called them legal and said that Ukraine "is not obliged to limit" its actions to its own territories.

"Such statements, in fact, prolong this entire difficult period and do not contribute to a solution to this problem," Peskov told reporters.