Germany's Rheinmetall Planning To Repair, Produce Tanks In Ukraine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2023 | 09:32 PM

German industrial conglomerate Rheinmetall intends to create a joint enterprise in Ukraine to repair and produce tanks, German business newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Friday, citing sources

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) German industrial conglomerate Rheinmetall intends to create a joint enterprise in Ukraine to repair and produce tanks, German business newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Friday, citing sources.

Rheinmetall is gearing up to repair and produce tanks in Ukraine and has already established a joint venture with a Ukrainian state company, Ukroboronprom, for this purpose, the report said. The partners are considering the construction of a new plant, according to the report.

On May 9, Germany's Die Welt reported that Rheinmetall was planning to reach an agreement with Ukrainian companies regarding joint production of tanks, shells and air defense in Ukraine within a couple of weeks.

In March, Rheinmetall head Armin Papperger said that he had discussed with Kiev the construction of a tank production plant in Ukraine worth about 200 million Euros ($219.2 million).

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. For the past several months Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin, in turn, has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.

