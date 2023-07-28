Open Menu

Germany's Rheinmetall Plans To Begin Repairing Tanks In Ukraine In Several Weeks - CEO

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Germany's Rheinmetall Plans to Begin Repairing Tanks in Ukraine in Several Weeks - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) German defense company Rheinmetall is currently training Ukrainians to repair Leopard tanks and expects to begin repair works on the Ukrainian territory in several weeks, CEO Armin Papperger has said.

"Now we are training Ukrainians for this work in Germany ... We want to begin the work (repair of tanks) after the summer break," Papperger told German magazine Spiegel.

