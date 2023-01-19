UrduPoint.com

German defense giant Rheinmetall is ready to supply Ukraine with over 100 Leopard 1 and 2 tanks in 2023, as well as repair UK's Challenger 1 tanks, Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Thursday, citing sources in the defense industry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) German defense giant Rheinmetall is ready to supply Ukraine with over 100 Leopard 1 and 2 tanks in 2023, as well as repair UK's Challenger 1 tanks, Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Thursday, citing sources in the defense industry.

This initiative put forward by Rheinmetall should help avoid the transfer of tanks from the German armed forces, sources told the newspaper, adding that the defense manufacturer could supply over 100 tanks to Ukraine.

"The concern could purchase and upgrade a double-digit number of UK tanks in Oman. Vehicles can be transferred to Ukraine this year," one of the defense sources told Handelsblatt.

Germany has so far refrained from supplying Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. In recent days, several EU states have increased pressure on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on this matter.

Earlier in the day, a debate was held in Germany's Bundestag on the supply of tanks to Kiev, where factions of parties supporting the idea said that this issue would be resolved at the upcoming meeting of NATO countries at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Earlier in the week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed the hope that following the meeting of the contact group on support for Ukraine at the airbase on January 20, decisions will be made on the supply of heavy weapons to Kiev.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Moscow.

