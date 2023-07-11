Open Menu

Germany's Rheinmetall Says Will Supply 3,058 Caracal Vehicles To Germany, Netherlands

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Germany's Rheinmetall Says Will Supply 3,058 Caracal Vehicles to Germany, Netherlands

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall said on Monday that it has agreed with Germany's Bundeswehr and the Dutch armed forces on the supply of up to 3,058 Caracal air assault vehicles

 "The multi-year framework agreement includes 2,054 German and 1,004 Dutch vehicles with a gross contract value of up to 1.

9 billion Euros ($2 billion)," the company said in a press release. 

Rheinmetall's Caracal air assault vehicle was developed in cooperation with German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz AG and Armoured Car Systems GmbH. Delivery of the first test models is planned for the first quarter of 2024, and mass production is scheduled to start in early 2025.

