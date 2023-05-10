UrduPoint.com

Germany's Rheinmetall Seeking Weapons Production Deal In Ukraine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 02:00 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall expects to reach agreements with Ukrainian companies on the joint production of ammunition, tanks, and air defense systems in Ukraine in the next few weeks, German newspaper Welt reported on Tuesday, citing the head of the company, Armin Papperger.

In addition, Papperger said at the shareholders' meeting that the company was working on production plans for new Panther KF51 tanks in Ukraine, the report added.

"Thus, we will give Ukraine the opportunity to protect itself in the medium and long term," Papperger was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

In March, Papperger said that he had discussed with Kiev the construction of a tank production plant in Ukraine worth about 200 million Euros ($219.2 million).

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. For the past several months Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin, in turn, has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.

