MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Germany's largest defense company Rheinmetall said on Tuesday that it had started to supply automated reconnaissance systems to Ukraine to monitor areas of concentration of forces participating in the Ukrainian conflict.

"At the behest of the German government, Rheinmetall is supplying Ukraine with automated reconnaissance systems. These are primarily used for monitoring large areas of terrain with as few personnel as possible," the company said in a statement, adding that the order was "in the two-digit million-euro range."

The systems delivered to Kiev consist of mobile surveillance towers with day and night-capable camera equipment, autopiloted mini drones, a control system and transport vehicles, Rheinmetall said. The company was cooperating with Estonia's DefSecIntel on this project, according to the statement.

Over the past months, the German arms manufacturer has been an active participant in projects aimed at providing military support to Ukraine. Rheinmetall is supplying ammunition for the Germany-produced Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun used by the Ukrainian forces in the conflict as well as providing Kiev with high-mobility HX swap-body trucks, among other items.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. Moscow has warned that arms deliveries are not conductive to a peaceful resolution and further escalate the conflict, risking full-scale NATO involvement in the fighting.