Germany's Rheinmetall To Supply Hungary With Over $112Bln Worth Of Loitering Munitions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) German weapon manufacturer Rheinmetall said on Thursday it signed a contract with Hungary to supply over 100 million Euros ($112 million) worth of Hero loitering munitions.

"Rheinmetall AG of Dusseldorf has secured an important order from Hungary for Hero Loitering Munitions. Contracts to this effect have now been signed. The munitions are worth a figure in the low three-digit million-euro range," the weapon manufacturer said in a statement.

Deliveries will start in 2024 and continue for a year, the company added.

Hero Loitering Munitions are produced under a 2021 contract between Rheinmetall and Israel's UVision Air Ltd, the German company said.

This weapon is capable of circling the target zone, analyzing potential targets and prioritizing them before delivering a high-precision strike. The producer says Heros can operate even in areas with little to no GPS and radio reception and have proven efficiency in combat operations in armies around the world, including NATO countries.

Germany's exported 4.6 billion euro worth of weapons in January-June, which is 12% more than for the same period 2022. According to data from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Hungary is the second-largest importer of German weaponry. From January 1 to June 30 Germany supplied Hungary with munitions worth over 1.03 billion euros.

