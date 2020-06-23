UrduPoint.com
Germany's Robert Koch Institute Believes Second Wave Of COVID-19 Began In Iran

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:19 PM

An increase in the number of new cases of the coronavirus infection in Iran indicates that a second wave of the pandemic has begun in the country, President of the Robert Koch Institute Lothar Wieler said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) An increase in the number of new cases of the coronavirus infection in Iran indicates that a second wave of the pandemic has begun in the country, President of the Robert Koch Institute Lothar Wieler said on Tuesday.

Since June 14, Iran has been registering more than 100 deaths from the coronavirus per day in what many have dubbed the second wave of the virus. The surge took place after daily cases started to climb again in early June following religious events and the opening of mosques and restaurants.

"According to our assessment, a second wave is taking place in Iran. The number of cases has decreased significantly there, and an increase in their number [now] speaks in favor of a second wave. In South Korea, we assume that this is an increase in the number of cases, but whether this is a second wave, we cannot say so far, we do not think so," Wieler said at a press conference.

The president also said that, according to the World Health Organization, there was rather "peak, not the beginning of a second wave" in South Korea.

In South Korea, since early May, new local clusters of COVID-19 and an increase in the number of imported cases cause periodic surges in the daily increment of those infected. In general, the daily number of new cases ranges from 30 to 60 people. On Tuesday, South Korea registered 46 new cases of COVID-19 with the total number of infections rose to 12,484. Meanwhile, 10,908 patients have recovered, 281 others died.

