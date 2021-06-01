(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Germany's Robert Koch Institute lowered the national coronavirus alert level from "very high" to "high" for the first time in almost six months, institute president Lothar Wieler confirmed on Tuesday.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn made an announcement about this intention earlier in the day.

"The Robert Koch Institute ... today assesses the threat level for Germany as "high", down from "very high" six months earlier, although the death rate remains high in Germany," Wieler said.