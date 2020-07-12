UrduPoint.com
Germany's Robert Koch Institute Records 248 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 198,804

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 08:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) Germany has confirmed 248 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 198,804, the Robert Koch Institute said on Sunday.

The death toll has grown by three to 9,063 people within the same period of time.

Some 184,600 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 378 new cases and six fatalities.

Bavaria accounts for most of Germany's COVID-19 cases (49,204), followed by North Rhine-Westphalia (44,915) and Baden-Wurttemberg (36,041). The German capital of Berlin has so far recorded 8,637 cases.

