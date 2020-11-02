UrduPoint.com
Germany's Ruling Party Might Convene To Vote On New Leader In January - Member

Mon 02nd November 2020 | 03:30 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The congress of Germany's ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU), during which its new leader is supposed to be chosen to succeed Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, will take place in January via video conferencing, German politician Friedrich Merz, himself a leadership hopeful, said on Monday.

The CDU congress was initially scheduled take place on April 25 in Berlin but then postponed several times due to COVID-19. If the meeting and voting indeed takes place in January, the party will be on time with acquiring a new leader before the Federal general election, scheduled for the fall 2021.

"The party is pleased that we will elect a new leadership relatively quickly, at the beginning of next year. This was my position ” the party should be efficient and it should have leadership on the eve of the super-elections of 2021," Merz told the Deutschlandfunk broadcaster.

According to the politician, the party is "inclined to [holding] an online congress" rather than a large in-person gathering or even several smaller ones including 10-12 people amid the pandemic.

It is not clear how this would concur with the regular German law requiring that party voting necessarily take place in-person.

