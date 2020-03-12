UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Ruling Party Postpones Vote On New Leader Over COVID-19 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 08:07 PM

Germany's Ruling Party Postpones Vote on New Leader Over COVID-19 - Reports

Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) has postponed its extraordinary assembly, during which its new leader was supposed to be chosen to succeed Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, due to the coronavirus disease outbreak (COVID-19), German media reported Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) has postponed its extraordinary assembly, during which its new leader was supposed to be chosen to succeed Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, due to the coronavirus disease outbreak (COVID-19), German media reported Thursday.

According to the Bild daily, citing party circles, the congress scheduled to take place on April 25 in Berlin will be postponed indefinitely with an outlook to be rescheduled for sometime during the parliamentary summer recess from July-August.

In February, Kramp-Karrenbauer Chancellor Angela Merkel's hand-picked successor stepped down after scandalous elections in the central German state of Thuringia, in which the CDU unexpectedly decided to vote with the far-right Alternative for Germany party.

Their votes violated a post-war agreement known as the cordon sanitaire pact where they pledged to not side with the far-right and practically brought about a red-green alliance that sent shock-waves across Germany.

With the party now all but set for a leadership race, which would also include the chance to vie for the chancellorship, the main candidates are Friedrich Merz, the former leader of the CDU/CSU parliamentary bloc; Armin Laschet, the minister president of Germany's largest state of North Rhine-Westphalia; and Norbert Rottgen, the head of the Bundestag's foreign affairs committee.

Related Topics

Assembly Vote German Germany Berlin Alliance Angela Merkel February April Congress Christian Media All From Agreement Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince issues decision to form Busines ..

55 minutes ago

Russian Accounts Chamber Head Says World Economy o ..

2 minutes ago

McLaren Formula 1 Team Withdraws from 2020 Austral ..

2 minutes ago

UK Foreign Secretary Supports Iraqi President's Ca ..

2 minutes ago

Ireland Closes Educational, Childcare Facilities A ..

2 minutes ago

US Needs to Protect Prison Population From Coronav ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.