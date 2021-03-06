UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Russia Coordinator Says Not Completing Nord Stream 2 'Irresponsible'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 02:04 PM

Germany's Russia Coordinator Says Not Completing Nord Stream 2 'Irresponsible'

Leaving the Nord Stream 2 gas project unfinished when the pipeline is almost completed runs contrary to economic considerations, Johann Saathoff, the German government's coordinator for Intersocietal Cooperation with Russia, Central Asia and the Eastern Partnership Countries, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) Leaving the Nord Stream 2 gas project unfinished when the pipeline is almost completed runs contrary to economic considerations, Johann Saathoff, the German government's coordinator for Intersocietal Cooperation with Russia, Central Asia and the Eastern Partnership Countries, told Sputnik.

"Both out of economic considerations and taking into account the national economy, I believe that not finishing this project would be irresponsible," Saathoff said.

Some 100 private companies are working to complete the pipeline, which is now 97 percent ready, the German official pointed out.

"Nord Stream 2 is important for Germany's and the European Union's gas security. It is important for the diversification of supply. A gas pipeline is also a bridge in a sense that connects Germany to Russia and the European Union to the Russian gas network.

These connections should be built and preserved, not ruined. Even today," Saathoff argued.

The German official also said that the bilateral energy cooperation is benefiting the common climate goals under the 2015 Paris Agreement, adding that he would want to see more active cooperation on renewable sources.

Nord Stream 2 is a twin offshore pipeline designed to pump Russian gas to Germany across the Baltic Sea. The United States long criticized the project and threatened it with sanctions, including collaterally, for example, by sanctioning companies which work on the pipeline's construction.

Several EU countries, too, have called for sanctioning Nord Stream 2. These mainly include those in Europe's east which have until now had sizable income from onshore transit fees. Germany has so far been opposed to hindering the pipeline's completion.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Threatened German European Union Germany Paris Nord United States Gas 2015 From Government Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

WhatsApp introduces private and secure calling fro ..

6 minutes ago

PTI workers make attack PML-N MNAs, Senators outsi ..

16 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan gets vote of confidence in National ..

1 minute ago

UAE leaders congratulate Ghanaian President on Nat ..

21 minutes ago

Six people killed in Ukrainian bus crash in Poland ..

1 minute ago

Youth held for displaying weapons on social media

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.