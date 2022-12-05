UrduPoint.com

Germany's RWE Demands Compensation From Gazprom For Gas Supply Delays - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2022 | 10:24 PM

German energy company RWE will initiate arbitration proceedings against Gazprom to compensate for damages for gas delays, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing the German company

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) German energy company RWE will initiate arbitration proceedings against Gazprom to compensate for damages for gas delays, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing the German company.

Earlier, German gas importer Uniper announced that it had filed a lawsuit against Gazprom Export with an international arbitration court. During the trial, which will be held in Stockholm, the company, previously nationalized by the German state, will file claims for compensation for losses incurred in connection with the volumes of gas that Gazprom Export has not delivered since June.

Uniper estimates losses incurred due to diversification and the purchase of raw materials at inflated prices at 11.6 billion Euros.

Gazprom Export, in turn, said that it was studying the received statement of claim in the case with Uniper and would protect its interests within the legal framework, not recognizing the violation of contracts and the legitimacy of the company's claims for damages.

