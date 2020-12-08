BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Germany's states of Bavaria and Saxony are tightening their lockdown measures amid an increase in COVID-19 cases, the country's media reported on Tuesday.

Dresden is said to be introducing emergency measures on December 14, while Munich will do so on Wednesday.

According to the MDR broadcaster, Saxony will close all shops except those selling food, as well as schools kindergartens, as many of the state's regions have reported a several-fold excess in the incidence rate and a five-time increase in fatalities in comparison to the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, Bavaria will declare an emergency on Wednesday, stopping small border traffic, limiting the visitation of hospitals and nursing homes, as well as banning alcohol sales and leaving home without pressing reasons, reports the ZDF tv channel. The state will also impose a curfew starting at 9 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT)

Earlier in the month, Germany's Federal and regional authorities agreed to extend the country's lockdown measures until January 10.

The German Bild tabloid newspaper reports that the government is considering imposing more severe measures starting December 27.