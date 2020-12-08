UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Saxony, Bavaria Tighten COVID-19 Restrictions Amid Patients Increase - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Germany's Saxony, Bavaria Tighten COVID-19 Restrictions Amid Patients Increase - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Germany's states of Bavaria and Saxony are tightening their lockdown measures amid an increase in COVID-19 cases, the country's media reported on Tuesday.

Dresden is said to be introducing emergency measures on December 14, while Munich will do so on Wednesday.

According to the MDR broadcaster, Saxony will close all shops except those selling food, as well as schools kindergartens, as many of the state's regions have reported a several-fold excess in the incidence rate and a five-time increase in fatalities in comparison to the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, Bavaria will declare an emergency on Wednesday, stopping small border traffic, limiting the visitation of hospitals and nursing homes, as well as banning alcohol sales and leaving home without pressing reasons, reports the ZDF tv channel. The state will also impose a curfew starting at 9 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT)

Earlier in the month, Germany's Federal and regional authorities agreed to extend the country's lockdown measures until January 10.

The German Bild tabloid newspaper reports that the government is considering imposing more severe measures starting December 27.

Related Topics

German Traffic Germany Munich January December Border Media TV All Government P

Recent Stories

Forbes' Asia 100 Digital stars list mentions Mahi ..

21 minutes ago

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

35 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

45 minutes ago

10,000 news items in over a dozen languages appear ..

46 minutes ago

SEC approves draft contract for organising sale in ..

1 hour ago

Smart Dubai launches Integration Platform as a Ser ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.