KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The authorities of the German Federal state of Schleswig-Holstein are paying close attention to intense cooperation with the Russian Kaliningrad Region and see the potential strengthening it, Daniel Gunther, the northernmost state's minister president, said at a meeting with the governor of the Kaliningrad Region, Anton Alikhanov, on Wednesday.

The Kaliningrad Region's government delegation is currently visiting the German city of Kiel, which is hosting events dedicated to the 20th anniversary of cooperation between the Russian region and the Schleswig-Holstein land.

"We see that the cooperation between our regions is very intense, we are proud that we are now celebrating the 20th anniversary of this cooperation, but in the economic sphere and in the field of cultural exchanges there is potential for further strengthening.

We have cooperation between universities, here we can also realize a lot and once again turn to our partnership," Gunther said.

Earlier in the day, members of the Kaliningrad delegation, along with their German colleagues, laid wreaths at the monument to 172 Soviet forced laborers at the Eichhof cemetery. A handful of land from this burial will be sent to Moscow in honor of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

On Thursday, Alikhanov will take part in the days of Russian-German medium-sized enterprises, where he will present the Kaliningrad Region's investment potential. Negotiations with representatives of German businesses are also planned.