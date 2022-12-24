MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the shooting spree in Paris that left three people dead on Friday, saying his thoughts were with the victims' families.

"A horrible act shook Paris and France today.

My thoughts go out to the victims and their relatives," he said on social media.

Four others were hurt in the shooting that broke out near a Kurdish cultural center shortly before midday. The gunman, a French national aged 69, was arrested and hospitalized. French President Emmanuel Macron said he targeted the Kurdish diaspora.