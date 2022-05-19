German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that he was confident that a swift NATO consensus on Finland and Sweden joining the alliance was very possible

"The Federal government has adopted the necessary decisions to make their support possible...

I feel that many countries want to do the same... I am certain that it will be over soon," he said in parliament.

Scholz said that he expected the German parliament to approve Finland's and Sweden's membership bids soon. All members of the 30-nation bloc need to back the expansion after the two Nordic nations announced on Wednesday their intention to join.