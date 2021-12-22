BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday held their first phone call since the former assumed leadership, the German government said.

"(Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan congratulated the Federal chancellor on taking up the post. Both (leaders) were united about continuing close coordination between Germany and Turkey. Bilateral and international issues held center stage of the talks," the press statement said.

The Turkish presidency also said that during the call, Erdogan expressed belief that common sense and strategic vision will dominate the Turkish-German relations, and highlighted the importance of close cooperation and regular communication between the nations.

"President Erdogan further stressed that the Turkiye-EU relations should be advanced within the framework of a positive agenda based on the perspective of accession," Turkey's presidential administration tweeted.

On December 8, the leader of Social Democrats, Scholz, took over from Angela Merkel, who had served as the German chancellor 16 years.