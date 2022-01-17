German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday he was concerned about tensions near the Ukrainian border and expected Russia to deescalate the crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday he was concerned about tensions near the Ukrainian border and expected Russia to deescalate the crisis.

"We consider the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border to be very, very serious, to say the least. It is therefore important that we expect Russia to take concrete steps to deescalate this situation," he told a press conference in Madrid.

He warned Russia that any act of military aggression against Ukraine would be followed by "serious political and economic consequences.

"

"That is why our goal is to do everything to prevent a development that would hurt everyone," Scholz said, standing alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Russia denies aggression against its neighbor. It says military presence on the shared border is in response to NATO's buildup. It accuses NATO of using the eastern Ukrainian crisis to pull more military hardware to the eastern flank.