Berlin, Sept 29 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Olaf Scholz's hopes of forming Germany's next coalition government were given a boost Wednesday with congratulations from outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and his main rival after his weekend election win.

Merkel's CDU-CSU conservative bloc slumped to its worst ever result in Sunday's general election with 24.1 percent of the vote, behind Scholz's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) at 25.7 percent.

The poll drubbing has left the conservatives in chaos, with senior figures distancing themselves from CDU leader Armin Laschet, who campaigned to replace Merkel and has insisted on trying to build a coalition despite coming second.

Merkel, who is bowing out after 16 years at the helm of Europe's top economy, had stayed out of the fray but broke her silence in a statement to reveal that she had congratulated Scholz "on his election success" Monday.

Scholz is the finance minister and vice-chancellor in Merkel's right-left coalition government.

Laschet had come under fire in recent days for failing to publicly congratulate his opponent as Germany eyes the prospect of weeks, if not months of coalition wrangling likely to dim its engagement on the international scene.

But Scholz did in fact receive a letter of congratulations from Laschet on Wednesday, party sources in the SPD and CDU-CSU told AFP.

The SPD was also buoyed by a selfie posted on Instagram late Tuesday that showed four leading members of the Greens and the pro-business FDP party smiling after their first -- and secret -- preliminary talks eyeing up a possible coalition.

